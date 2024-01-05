Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Abruzzo, Italy

64 properties total found
Townhouse 13 rooms in Montesilvano, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Montesilvano, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 300 m²
Villa from 2020 never inhabited with 17 m2 of land. Basement floor with cellar and bathroom.…
€550,000
Townhouse 11 rooms in Moscufo, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Moscufo, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 250 m²
Recently built villa with warehouse (tavern) of 1,000 m2 on two levels (500+500) Land of 2.0…
Price on request
9 room house in Moscufo, Italy
9 room house
Moscufo, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 500 m²
Farmhouse to be completely restored with a 250 m2 warehouse - 9.0 hectares of land with 3,00…
Price on request
House in Tortoreto, Italy
House
Tortoreto, Italy
Area 1 500 m²
Building plot of 1,500 square meters facing the road and about 1 km from the Adriatic state road
Price on request
Townhouse 9 rooms in Colonnella, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 180 m²
Single houses under construction with wooden structure Panoramic position with sea view Vari…
Price on request
Townhouse 11 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 350 m²
Single detached house with garden 1.000 sqm Arranged on two floors of 150 sqm each plus atti…
Price on request
House in Montesilvano, Italy
House
Montesilvano, Italy
Area 6 000 m²
Beachfront lot of 6,000 square meters of which 2,000 2,000 residential and 2,000 commercial …
Price on request
House in Colonnella, Italy
House
Colonnella, Italy
Area 200 000 m²
Land in tourist accommodation vocation in part parceled mixed-use housing with a beautiful v…
Price on request
House in San Vito Chietino, Italy
House
San Vito Chietino, Italy
Area 6 000 m²
6000 square meters area in part building Sea view from which is close Services present
Price on request
9 room house in Loreto Aprutino, Italy
9 room house
Loreto Aprutino, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 210 m²
Old farmhouse to renovate on two levels in a very panoramic structure brick and wooden floor…
Price on request
Villa 3 rooms in Campli, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Campli, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
EC-290119. Город Кампли, дом площадью 70 кв.мГород Кампли, предлагается на продажу дом площа…
€135,000
€135,000
Villa 3 rooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 3
EC-260119. Прекрасный отдельно стоящий домВ живописном районе недалеко от города читта сант-…
€150,000
€150,000
Villa 4 rooms in Francavilla al Mare, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Francavilla al Mare, Italy
Rooms 4
РО-171016. Прекрасная вилла Александра в самом сердце ИталииУникальное предложение на рынке …
€1,70M
€1,70M
Villa with swimming pool in Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Villa with swimming pool
Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Area 430 m²
ARH-180220-3. Вилла на стадии строительства в КолледимеццоЦена снижена до 180 000 евро Необ…
€180,000
€180,000
Villa 4 rooms in Pineto, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
EC-. Вилла в городе ПинетоВилла находится в городе Пинето примерно в 3 км от моря, в жилом …
€330,000
€330,000
Villa 3 rooms in Picciano, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Picciano, Italy
Rooms 3
IT-060718-3. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноДвухэта…
€145,000
€145,000
Villa 6 rooms in Pianura Vomano, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Pianura Vomano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 280 m²
IT-060718. Эксклюзивная вилла с видом на море. Около г. АтриЭксклюзивная вилла с видом на мо…
€299,000
€299,000
Villa 5 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 520 m²
ARH-180220-1. Палаццо в историческом центре города с чудесным видом на мореПалаццо в историч…
€700,000
€700,000
Villa 6 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
IT-200618. Вилла в историческом центре города, с чудесным видом на мореПродается целый дом в…
€720,000
€720,000
Villa in Giulianova, Italy
Villa
Giulianova, Italy
Area 500 m²
BG-AH09U . Классическая вилла в GiulianovaЭлегантная вилла в классическом стиле, расположена…
€3,00M
€3,00M
Villa 6 rooms in Corropoli, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Corropoli, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 800 m²
BG-V801 . Частная вилла в классическом стиле в Сан-ОмероЧастная вилла в классическом стиле, …
€1,50M
€1,50M
Villa 4 rooms in Martinsicuro, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Martinsicuro, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
EC-. Вилла с прекрасным видом на море на продажу в городе МартинсикуроВилла, площадью около …
€330,000
€330,000
Villa 6 rooms in Villa Rosa, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Villa Rosa, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
BG-H112 . Частная вилла с садом, Альба-АдриатикаЧастная вилла на берегу моря в Альба Адриати…
€2,20M
€2,20M
Villa 4 rooms in Mosciano Sant Angelo, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Mosciano Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
IT-. Продается двухэтажный дом площадью 230 квПродается двухэтажный дом площадью 230 квадрат…
€220,000
€220,000
Villa 4 rooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
EC-181219-6. Таунхаус в городе КоллекорвиноВ тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорви…
€215,000
€215,000
Villa 4 rooms in Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
IT-060718-4. Продается вилла на озере di Bomba с большим участком землиABRUZZO  COLLEDEMEZZO…
€220,000
€220,000
Villa 6 rooms in Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 617 m²
ARH-060718-5. Дом с садом в средневековом городе с видом на горы и озероЦена снижена до 100 …
€100,000
€100,000
Villa 4 rooms in Pineto, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
EC-181219-7. Вилла с прекрасным видом на мореВилла находится в городе Пинето примерно в 3 км…
€330,000
€330,000
Villa 5 rooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
PO-040516. Великолепная вилла в Коллекорвино, Пескара, АбруццоВеликолепная вилла спроектиров…
€670,000
€670,000
Villa 4 rooms in Pineto, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Pineto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
EC-130218. Вилла в городе Пинето. Абруццо. ИталияПредлагаем на продажу дом в городе Пинето, …
€330,000
€330,000
