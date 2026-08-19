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Houses for sale in Rome, Italy

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7 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
LD-0204. Элитный дом возле озера Браччано, недалеко от РимаЭлитный дом возле озера Браччано,…
$926,038
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
AG-160316. BИЛЛА НА УЛИЦЕ АППИА АНТИКА, РИМПредлагаемая вилла находится в одной из самых пре…
$2,11M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
IT-180618-1. Вилла в Риме. ИталияВ престижном  районе EUR (на юге Рима) продается  4-х уровн…
$2,81M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
IT-. Четырехуровневая вилла 450 кв.м. с большим садом и террассойРим, Казал Палокко В прод…
$2,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
AG-160316-2. BИЛЛА В ТРЕВИНЬЯНО РОМАНО, PИМПредлагаемая вилла находится в Трeвиньяно, живопи…
$937,760
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 1 bedroom in Rome, Italy
Villa 1 bedroom
Rome, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 180 m²
IT-260319. Двухуровневая вилла 180м2. с очаровательной террасойВ престижном парке для гольфа…
$808,818
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
House in Rome, Italy
House
Rome, Italy
$2,43M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

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