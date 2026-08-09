Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Veneto, Italy

;
Peschiera del Garda
9
House Delete
Clear all
45 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Caorle, Italy
TOP TOP
Villa 3 bedrooms
Caorle, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
In the immediate vicinity of Caorle, in the Bryan area, we offer a detached villa surrounded…
$523,717
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
GH-230519-1. Современные виллы рядом с городком Гарда.Современные виллы на холмах рядом с го…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
$398,548
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
ABI-1002G. Вилла с панорамным видом на озеро ГардаНа холмистой возвышенности, в тихом месте,…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
$468,880
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
GH-ZV00018. Вилла с видом на озеро под реконструкцию.В панорамном жилом районе, мы предлагае…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Arqua Petrarca, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arqua Petrarca, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 330 m²
OC-100517. Вилла в городе Аркуа-Петрарка. ВенецияВилла недалеко от Венеции, можно сказать по…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 8 bedrooms in Canaro, Italy
Villa 8 bedrooms
Canaro, Italy
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 20 944 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Martelli Piccioli (Villa Bergamini) — Historic Venetian Residence in the Heart of Pole…
$579,415
Leave a request
Villa in Venice, Italy
Villa
Venice, Italy
Area 1 300 m²
Unique residence with an indoor pool, a large park and a private pond - a luxurious estate n…
$3,55M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
GH-ZV00033. Вилла с фантастическим видом на озеро.В великолепном месте в городке Торри-дель-…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bardolino, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
ABI-1001G. Превосходная, элитная вилла на озере ГардаРоскошная вилла на озере Гарда. Красива…
$2,93M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lazise, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
ABI-2003E. Красивая вилла с бассейном и видом на озеро ГардаВ спокойном месте, рядом с озеро…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 12 bedrooms in Verona, Italy
Villa 12 bedrooms
Verona, Italy
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 2 200 m²
Number of floors 3
VALPOLICELLA (Veneto) // 16th century // GENERAL REGIONAL PLACE 2200 KV M // 12 Bedrooms // …
$5,30M
Leave a request
House in Asolo, Italy
House
Asolo, Italy
Area 166 m²
BORGO SANTA CATERINA Exclusive residential complex in Asolo (Treviso, Veneto) An exception…
$7,29M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lazise, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
In the most desired neighborhood of Lazise, 500 metres from the town centre, we offer a spac…
$2,39M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bardolino, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Bardolino, in an elegant and quiet residential area, only 200 metres from the lake shore, we…
$4,93M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cavaion Veronese, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cavaion Veronese, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Recently built corner solution in a residential area two minutes from the centre of Cavaion …
$870,414
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Broglie, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Broglie, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Peschiera del Garda, famous as a fortress of the Venetian Republic since the 16th century, h…
$2,74M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Caprino Veronese, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Caprino Veronese, Italy
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 624 m²
This exclusive Art Nouveau villa, built in 1912, is surrounded by a completely fenced garden…
$1,59M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torri del Benaco, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
In Torri del Benaco, in a hilly position surrounded by greenery, we offer this terraced hous…
$645,968
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Located in an enviable position, just 500 meters from the lakeside promenade and the beach o…
$760,928
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bardolino, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Just a stone's throw from the centre of the picturesque village of Bardolino, we propose an …
$930,632
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Bardolino, Italy
Villa 10 bedrooms
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 451 m²
Bardolino, single villa built on a plot of 539 sqm, surrounded by a garden of 317 sqm. The p…
$2,07M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lazise, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Welcome to the lakeside paradise you have always dreamt of! This magnificent lakefront vill…
$2,90M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lazise, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 344 m²
In the most exclusive area of Lazise, only 600 metres from the centre, we offer a totally in…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lazise, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Only 700 metres from the lake, between Lazise and Pacengo, we offer this detached villa in t…
$985,375
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This magnificent villa is spread over three levels, offering well-kept spaces and high-quali…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Broglie, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Broglie, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
In Peschiera del Garda, in Località Boschetti, a hilly area with a wonderful view over the L…
$875,889
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Costermano sul Garda, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Exclusive and elegant detached villa, divided into two overlapping flats, in an exceptional …
$3,23M
Leave a request
Villa 17 bedrooms in Verona, Italy
Villa 17 bedrooms
Verona, Italy
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 19
Area 31 000 m²
It is a pleasure to be able to present this excellence in rural tourism, located just 10 min…
$9,85M
Leave a request

Property types in Veneto

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Veneto, Italy

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go