Houses for sale in Veneto, Italy

Villa 5 rooms with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio, with Doppio Ingresso in Sommavilla, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio, with Doppio Ingresso
Sommavilla, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
In the quiet atmosphere of the old town of Castello di Brenzone, there is a three-level town…
€520,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lazise, Italy
Villa 9 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Welcome to the lakeside paradise you have always dreamt of! This magnificent lakefront vill…
€2,65M
per month
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Ripostiglio in Torri del Benaco, Italy
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Ripostiglio
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
In Torri del Benaco, in a hilly position surrounded by greenery, we offer this terraced hous…
€590,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Bardolino, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 344 m²
In the most exclusive area of Lazise, only 600 metres from the centre, we offer a totally in…
€1,15M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Bardolino, Italy
Villa 8 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Immersed in greenery, just a few minutes from Lake Garda and the centre of Bardolino, we off…
€1,55M
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
On the green hills of Torri del Benaco, precisely in the hamlet of Albisano, we offer this d…
€625,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
In one of the most desirable locations of the romantic Torri del Benaco, 500 m from the old …
€790,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Affi, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Affi, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Recently built corner solution in a residential area two minutes from the centre of Cavaion …
€795,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Costermano sul Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
In Garda, a short distance from the town centre and the lake, in a quiet residential area, w…
€560,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 16 rooms with road in Bardolino, Italy
Villa 16 rooms with road
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 5
Area 451 m²
Bardolino, single villa built on a plot of 539 sqm, surrounded by a garden of 317 sqm. The p…
€1,89M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 13 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 13 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Peschiera del Garda, Località Bassana, villa with building area for sale. The plot of land…
€1,10M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 24 rooms with Aria Condizionata, with Doppio Ingresso, with Lavanderia in Verona, Italy
Villa 24 rooms with Aria Condizionata, with Doppio Ingresso, with Lavanderia
Verona, Italy
Rooms 24
Bathrooms count 19
Area 31 000 m²
It is a pleasure to be able to present this excellence in rural tourism, located just 10 min…
€9,00M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 20 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Asolo, Italy
Villa 20 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Asolo, Italy
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 16
Area 1 222 m²
Named by Carducci : "The city of 100 Horizons" Asolo rises on the top of a hill, not far fro…
€9,00M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 20 rooms in Conegliano, Italy
Villa 20 rooms
Conegliano, Italy
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 670 m²
Prestigious and magnificent Venetian Villa, built in the 17th century by arch. Longhena, sit…
€7,00M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 26 rooms in Cerea, Italy
Villa 26 rooms
Cerea, Italy
Rooms 26
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 300 m²
Located in the vicinity of Verona, enchanting Real Estate Complex comprising : Venetian Vill…
€4,00M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 15 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Caprino Veronese, Italy
Villa 15 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Caprino Veronese, Italy
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Area 624 m²
This exclusive Art Nouveau villa, built in 1912, is surrounded by a completely fenced garden…
€1,45M
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Bardolino, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Just a stone's throw from the centre of the picturesque village of Bardolino, we propose an …
€850,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 8 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
In the most comfortable residential area of Garda, close to all services, in an absolutely q…
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 136 m²
GH-SV00044. Изящный та
€400,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
€340,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
GH-230519-1. Современные виллы рядом с городком Гарда.Современные виллы на холмах рядом с го…
€1,10M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
GH-ZV00033. Вилла с фантастическим видом на озеро.В великолепном месте в городке Торри-дель-…
€1,10M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Albisano, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Albisano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
VB-090316-4. Продается великолепная вилла в Торри дель БенакоПродается великолепная вилла в …
€1,60M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Lazise, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 270 m²
VB-090316-1. Продажа виллы в Лацизе, ИталияПлощадь 270mq, три этажа Бассейн di 6m x 12m. 1 …
€2,00M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Albisano, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Albisano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 380 m²
VB-090316. Торри дель Бенако : вилла в стиле Либерти с видом на озероРасположение: Лучшее …
€1,65M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 800 m²
VB-090316-2. Дом в Италии - Сан-Джорджо-ди-ВальполичеллаВилла 800 кв.м. на двух уровнях. При…
€2,20M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
ABI-1002G. Вилла с панорамным видом на озеро ГардаНа холмистой возвышенности, в тихом месте,…
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
VB-VTDB. Вилла в Торри-дель-Бенако с видом на озеро ГардаВилла расположена в спокойной и зел…
€1,70M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
VB-VGRAD. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Тори-дель-БенакоВилла с великолепным видом н…
€1,75M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 380 m²
VB-VGDR. Вилла в стиле Либерти с видом на озеро в Торри-дель-БенакоВилла расположена на бере…
€1,75M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

