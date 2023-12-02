UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Veneto
Houses
Houses for sale in Veneto, Italy
villas
60
townhouses
7
House
Clear all
71 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 rooms with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio, with Doppio Ingresso
Sommavilla, Italy
5
2
130 m²
In the quiet atmosphere of the old town of Castello di Brenzone, there is a three-level town…
€520,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lazise, Italy
9
3
204 m²
Welcome to the lakeside paradise you have always dreamt of! This magnificent lakefront vill…
€2,65M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with Doppi Vetri, with Ripostiglio
Torri del Benaco, Italy
4
2
152 m²
In Torri del Benaco, in a hilly position surrounded by greenery, we offer this terraced hous…
€590,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Bardolino, Italy
7
3
344 m²
In the most exclusive area of Lazise, only 600 metres from the centre, we offer a totally in…
€1,15M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Bardolino, Italy
8
3
300 m²
Immersed in greenery, just a few minutes from Lake Garda and the centre of Bardolino, we off…
€1,55M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Torri del Benaco, Italy
4
1
111 m²
On the green hills of Torri del Benaco, precisely in the hamlet of Albisano, we offer this d…
€625,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Torri del Benaco, Italy
3
2
175 m²
In one of the most desirable locations of the romantic Torri del Benaco, 500 m from the old …
€790,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Affi, Italy
4
2
165 m²
Recently built corner solution in a residential area two minutes from the centre of Cavaion …
€795,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
4
3
180 m²
In Garda, a short distance from the town centre and the lake, in a quiet residential area, w…
€560,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 16 rooms with road
Bardolino, Italy
16
5
451 m²
Bardolino, single villa built on a plot of 539 sqm, surrounded by a garden of 317 sqm. The p…
€1,89M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 13 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
13
4
310 m²
Peschiera del Garda, Località Bassana, villa with building area for sale. The plot of land…
€1,10M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 24 rooms with Aria Condizionata, with Doppio Ingresso, with Lavanderia
Verona, Italy
24
19
31 000 m²
It is a pleasure to be able to present this excellence in rural tourism, located just 10 min…
€9,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 20 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Asolo, Italy
20
16
1 222 m²
Named by Carducci : "The city of 100 Horizons" Asolo rises on the top of a hill, not far fro…
€9,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 20 rooms
Conegliano, Italy
20
8
1 670 m²
Prestigious and magnificent Venetian Villa, built in the 17th century by arch. Longhena, sit…
€7,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 26 rooms
Cerea, Italy
26
3
2 300 m²
Located in the vicinity of Verona, enchanting Real Estate Complex comprising : Venetian Vill…
€4,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 15 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Caprino Veronese, Italy
15
4
624 m²
This exclusive Art Nouveau villa, built in 1912, is surrounded by a completely fenced garden…
€1,45M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Bardolino, Italy
4
2
165 m²
Just a stone's throw from the centre of the picturesque village of Bardolino, we propose an …
€850,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
8
4
600 m²
In the most comfortable residential area of Garda, close to all services, in an absolutely q…
€1,50M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3
136 m²
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
€400,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms with swimming pool
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3
110 m²
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
€340,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
4
250 m²
GH-230519-1. Современные виллы рядом с городком Гарда.Современные виллы на холмах рядом с го…
€1,10M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
5
300 m²
GH-ZV00033. Вилла с фантастическим видом на озеро.В великолепном месте в городке Торри-дель-…
€1,10M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms
Albisano, Italy
4
150 m²
VB-090316-4. Продается великолепная вилла в Торри дель БенакоПродается великолепная вилла в …
€1,60M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms
Lazise, Italy
3
270 m²
VB-090316-1. Продажа виллы в Лацизе, ИталияПлощадь 270mq, три этажа Бассейн di 6m x 12m. 1 …
€2,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Albisano, Italy
6
380 m²
VB-090316. Торри дель Бенако : вилла в стиле Либерти с видом на озероРасположение: Лучшее …
€1,65M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Sant Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Italy
6
800 m²
VB-090316-2. Дом в Италии - Сан-Джорджо-ди-ВальполичеллаВилла 800 кв.м. на двух уровнях. При…
€2,20M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
5
300 m²
ABI-1002G. Вилла с панорамным видом на озеро ГардаНа холмистой возвышенности, в тихом месте,…
€1,50M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
5
150 m²
VB-VTDB. Вилла в Торри-дель-Бенако с видом на озеро ГардаВилла расположена в спокойной и зел…
€1,70M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
6
350 m²
VB-VGRAD. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Тори-дель-БенакоВилла с великолепным видом н…
€1,75M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
6
380 m²
VB-VGDR. Вилла в стиле Либерти с видом на озеро в Торри-дель-БенакоВилла расположена на бере…
€1,75M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Veneto, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL