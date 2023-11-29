Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Tuscany
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Tuscany, Italy

villas
111
House To archive
Clear all
143 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Rooms 54
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 550 m²
Villa Medicea Lo Sprocco, immersed in the green valley between Sant'Agata and Galliano in th…
€4,10M
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico in Pontassieve, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Pontassieve, Italy
Rooms 31
Bathrooms count 33
Area 2 000 m²
In the town of Pontassieve just 20 minutes from Florence, we find this Splendid property, wh…
€4,80M
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Pelago, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Pelago, Italy
Rooms 40
Area 2 755 m²
Surrounded by the natural beauty of the marvelous Tuscany, this estate, which once belonged …
€4,90M
Leave a request
9 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Piscina in Casole d Elsa, Italy
9 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Piscina
Casole d Elsa, Italy
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 12
Area 1 500 m²
In the heart of Tuscany, nestled in the hills and close to the main points of interest, is l…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Cetona, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Cetona, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
In the 60’ Cetona became the Buen Retiro of many protagonists of the theatre and Movie world…
€1,68M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Tuscany, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Tuscany, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 327 m²
€1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Tuscany, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Tuscany, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 327 m²
For sale a spacious villa in the famous resort of southern Tuscany Monte Argentario, with ch…
€1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Tuscany, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Tuscany, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 136 m²
The house is located in the place of Roccamare, where absolute privacy reigns, and is surrou…
€1,60M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Tuscany, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Tuscany, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 229 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Piscina in San Gimignano, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Piscina
San Gimignano, Italy
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 11
Area 490 m²
This beautiful farmhouse is harmoniously set in a stunning landscape, in privacy on a soft, …
€2,20M
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with needs repair in Murlo, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with needs repair
Murlo, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 434 m²
Number of floors 3
This building can be the door to your dreams: whether it's a charme hotel or a residential c…
€275,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with forest view in San Casciano dei Bagni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with forest view
San Casciano dei Bagni, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Brand new, stunning villa in the heart of Tuscany, built with the highest material quality a…
€775,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Montepulciano, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Montepulciano, Italy
Rooms 25
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 138 m²
In the municipality of Montepulciano, world-famous for the integrity of its historical and c…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Poggibonsi, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Poggibonsi, Italy
Rooms 25
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 250 000 m²
Poggibonsi, like many Tuscan towns, was born of an ancient history that culturally marked th…
€15,00M
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view in Ponte all Abate, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Ponte all Abate, Italy
Rooms 25
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Arnolfini E’ la storia a disegnare l’incantevole profilo di Villa Arnolfini, storic…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ripostiglio in Montepulciano, Italy
5 room house with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ripostiglio
Montepulciano, Italy
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
The name of Montepulciano alone evokes historical periods dating back as far as 600 B.C. tra…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with Piscina in San Gimignano, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Piscina
San Gimignano, Italy
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 9
Area 610 m²
Prestigious property for sale near San Gimignano consisting of ancient “Leopoldina” farmhous…
€2,15M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Quercianella, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Quercianella, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
KK-081020. Вилла с своим выходом на мореQUERCIANELLA - в этом городке с полной инфраструктур…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 3 room villa in Castiglioncello, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Castiglioncello, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 360 m²
LD-1056. Сказочный дом с бассейном в КастильончеллоВ Тоскане, в великолепном Кастильончелло,…
€2,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in Orbetello, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Orbetello, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 792 m²
LD-0735. Продается вилла класса люкс в ОрбетеллоНа юге Тосканы, неподалеку от мыса Монте-Ард…
€2,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
LD-1140. Элитный дом у моря в Монте-АрджентариоВ одной из самых престижных локаций Монте-Ард…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in Ramini, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ramini, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 7 020 m²
LD-1143. В провинции Пистойи продается роскошная старинная виллаНедалеко от термальных источ…
€5,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in Siena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 150 m²
LD-0804. Элитная Вилла в Италии, продажаНедалеко от Сиены на зеленых холмах Тосканы на откр…
€3,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 022 m²
LD-0537. Великолепная усадьба в окружении зеленых холмов КьянтиВ нескольких километрах от Фл…
€17,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
LD-0234. Роскошныи домо во ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла с панорамным видом и средневековой башне…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
LD-0424. Элитная вилла в Эмилия РоманьяЭлитная вилла в Эмилия Романья, перестроенная из стар…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
LD-0206. Аристократическая вилла второй половины XIX векаАристократическая вилла второй поло…
€4,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa in Montecatini-Terme, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Montecatini-Terme, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 760 m²
LD-0418. Роскошный тосканский дом в МонтекатиниРоскошный тосканский дом в Монтекатини между …
€3,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in Arezzo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 780 m²
VB-35516. Престижная вилла в пригороде АреццоПрестижная вилла 19 века с большим парком распо…
€3,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
Villa 5 room villa in Arezzo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
VB-VILARZ. Прекрасная усадьба в АреццоВилла расположена в живописной холмистой местности, не…
€2,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English

Properties features in Tuscany, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir