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Houses for sale in Tuscany, Italy

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Florence
13
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5
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7
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70 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pomarance, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pomarance, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
NH-NEX121. Шикарная лакшери вилла в Тоскане!Превосходный загородный дом пятнадцатого века, б…
$4,56M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Quercianella, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Quercianella, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
KK-dl625. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » КвэрчанеллаВилла в Quercianella (Тоскана. 10 …
$2,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury residence in Forte dei Marmi - Lucca, Tuscany - about 500 m2 of absolute eleganceLoca…
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bozzano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bozzano, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 462 m²
This villa is located near the center and the prestigious beaches of Versilia.The house with…
$1,74M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
SG-VI_FI_141_Adrian. Уникальная в историческом и географическом контектсе двух-этажная вилла…
$4,09M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Lucca, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
The villa has 3 floors with a total area of 450 sq. m. There are 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.…
$1,86M
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TekceTekce
Villa in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Area 1 247 m²
Investment Opportunity – Forte dei Marmi An exclusive opportunity on one of Italy's most pr…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Manciano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Manciano, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
IT-. Продается дом -башня пощадью 270 кв.мВ красивой  деревушке,  в самом сердце тосканской …
$1,12M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Camaiore, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Camaiore, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
KK-639. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » МонтиньозоВладение полностью реставрированно 60…
$5,84M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
LD-1140. Элитный дом у моря в Монте-АрджентариоВ одной из самых престижных локаций Монте-Ард…
$2,92M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Pistoia, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pistoia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 7 020 m²
LD-1143. В провинции Пистойи продается роскошная старинная виллаНедалеко от термальных источ…
$6,08M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
LD-0424. Элитная вилла в Эмилия РоманьяЭлитная вилла в Эмилия Романья, перестроенная из стар…
$4,09M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Villafranca in Lunigiana, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villafranca in Lunigiana, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The Liberty-style villa is located in Villafranca-in-Lunijana, Tuscany region. The villa is …
$1,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Poggibonsi, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Poggibonsi, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
CA-1389. Вилла с прекрасным видом на холмы КьянтиВилла находится в доминирующем расположении…
$1,75M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 6 200 m²
LD-0063. Шикарная вилла в ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла для продажи в Тоскане, может быть использ…
$15,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Quercianella, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Quercianella, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
KK-081020. Вилла с своим выходом на мореQUERCIANELLA - в этом городке с полной инфраструктур…
$1,75M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
LD-0234. Роскошныи домо во ФлоренцииРоскошная вилла с панорамным видом и средневековой башне…
$1,29M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Codena, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Codena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
WW-120515-1. Вилла на холмах Масса КаррарыВилла с видом на море, расположена среди холмов Ма…
$4,56M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cecina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cecina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 300 m²
KK-CS156. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » ЧечинаОт моря 6 км/ автострада- 7км/ аэропорт…
$4,09M
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Villa in San Vincenzo, Italy
Villa
San Vincenzo, Italy
Area 950 m²
KK-CS92. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » Сан-ВинченцоВ 1.5 км от моря владение полность…
$4,09M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in Massa, Italy
Villa
Massa, Italy
Area 370 m²
WW-120515. Вилла в Марина-ди-МассаШикарная вилла на первой линии, в Марина ди Масса. Площадь…
$5,32M
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Villa in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Area 650 m²
WW-TS01 . Виллы класса люкс в Форте де МармиФорте де Марми на улице Giglioli, построено 6 от…
$5,49M
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Villa in Campiglia Marittima, Italy
Villa
Campiglia Marittima, Italy
Area 250 m²
KK-020317-1. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » Кампилья-МариттимаВладение 1800г постройки…
$3,62M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 320 m²
VB-90059. Уникальный объект недвижимости во Флоренции Уникальный объект недвижимости – компл…
$32,72M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
LD-1387. Роскошная вилла во ФлоренцииСтаринный тосканский дом в очень панорамном месте , на …
$3,01M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Piombino, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Piombino, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 800 m²
KK-M73. Вилла XV века постройки в Пьомбино800 кв.м площадь и 800 сада - личная зона спуска к…
$3,51M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sorgnano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sorgnano, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
MG-030715. Вилла в Карраре (Италия, Тоскана)Вилла в Карраре в Beverly Hills, резеденциальная…
$1,75M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
КК-121219. Великолепная вилла в ТосканеВилла находится в vip зоне мыса Argentario - парк нац…
$11,69M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Siena, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 150 m²
LD-0804. Элитная Вилла в Италии, продажаНедалеко от Сиены на зеленых холмах Тосканы на откр…
$3,62M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
WW-TS03. Элитная Вилла в Форте де МармиШикарная вилла в Форте дей Марми, где Вы найдете толь…
$6,19M
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Property types in Tuscany

villas

Properties features in Tuscany, Italy

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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