Houses for sale in Umbria, Italy

152 properties total found
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 23
Area 800 m²
Restored farmhouse on two levels plus attic. Ground floor living room kitchen two bathrooms …
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 300 m²
Farmhouse in good condition (renovated on the ground floor in 2000) on two levels plus attic…
€250,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 250 m²
Habitable farmhouse on two levels plus attic. living area with living room kitchen bathroom …
€220,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 350 m²
Partially restored stone farmhouse on several levels (one part with two levels, the other wi…
€280,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 300 m²
Renovated farmhouse with adjacent farmhouse to be restored. Two floors with living area on t…
€300,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 350 m²
Renovated farmhouse with 3,500 m2 of fenced garden and swimming pool. Composed of three inde…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 2 300 m²
Urbanized allotment overlooking the sea on the northern outskirts. Lots from 1,150 sq m to 2…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
Building plot 3 km from the sea far the provincial near the river Ete Ability to create 5 te…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 250 m²
Stone villa immersed in the Monti Sibillini National Park on the ground floor with three bed…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 1 400 m²
Allotment for residential use with lots from 900 to 1,400 square meters urbanized Central lo…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 400 m²
Fully fenced garden with swimming pool Two floors for a total of 400 sq.m., on the ground fl…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Large farmhouse to renovate on two floors plus attic Structure in old brick with wooden floo…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 200 m²
Double housing unit with a court of 5.000 sqm and land of 12.000 sqm Unit no. 1 living room …
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 8 320 m²
Building plot 800 meters from the sea of about 4,500 square meters with 4,000 square meters …
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 700 m²
Building plot of 700 square meters on the outskirts of the city Panoramic position
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 250 m²
Farmhouse to renovate with 5.0 hectares of land of which 3.0 hectares flat and irrigated, th…
Price on request
Leave a request
8 room house in Terni, Italy
8 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Farmhouse to be restored in a magnificent position above the sea with 3,500 square meters of…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 100 000 m²
Beautiful farmhouse renovation on two floors (100 + 100) attic with structure in ancient bri…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa in Terni, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Terni, Italy
Rooms 21
Area 1 200 m²
Villa with sea view and generously sized mountains Fully fenced garden Large garage, laundry…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 10 000 m²
Letting of 14 lots of 500 sqm each (€ 80 thousand) possibility of keys a hand for villas fro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 360 m²
New single villa on two levels plus attic. Accessory of 120 sq m Land of 3,500 sq m Quality …
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 500 m²
Single-family house above the sea in a perfect state structure ca All the services PT: 280 s…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 15 000 m²
Building area adjacent to State Road 16 for a maximum volume of about 50,000 cubic meters wi…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 1 400 m²
Building plot of 1,400 square meters with a wide sea view (additional agricultural land in o…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 2 420 m²
Building lot for residential use with primary occupancy charges Panoramic sea view 1 km from…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 17
Area 350 m²
Beautiful old farmhouse in good condition with 6.0 hectares of land with gently sloping sout…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 230 m²
Partially renovated farmhouse on three levels with several outbuildings condoned plot of 3.0…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Area 2 200 m²
Housing development consists of three lots from 700 to 1,500 square meters Massing total 3,8…
Price on request
Leave a request
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 350 m²
Newly built farmhouse in ancient brick on three levels on a courtyard of about 1.300 square …
Price on request
Leave a request

