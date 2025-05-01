Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tremezzina, Italy

3 bedroom townthouse in Tremezzina, Italy
3 bedroom townthouse
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
La Villetta is part of a building consisting of 4 housing units built in a prestigious setti…
$656,917
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremezzina, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
In the heart of Tremezzina in Località Mezzegra .. Wonderful newly built villa with stone de…
$2,08M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ossuccio, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ossuccio, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 470 m²
Lenno, In a quiet and sunny area in the upper part of the town of Lenno, modern villa, of la…
$1,42M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa is…
$1,02M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tremezzina, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
LUI-158. Классическая вилла на озере Комо на первой линии.Площадь основной виллы около 1000 …
$7,41M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mezzegra, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mezzegra, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Private villa with garden in the center Tremezzina.. This charming villa built in 1967 was c…
$1,06M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lenno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
GR-Tr-143. Озеро Комо Вилла” Анна” в Тремеццина, г.MezzegraMezzegra Villa” Anna”: Прекрасная…
$3,16M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremezzina, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 382 m²
Charming and luxurious single villa located in Tremezzo , Lake Como View. The main gate lead…
$1,97M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tremezzina, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Lake Como Tremezzina: In sunny and quiet residential area with wonderful lake view, elegant …
$3,34M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
Villa in Tremezzo, Lake Como (Italy) An independent villa with a huge plot in Tremezzo. H…
$962,322
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lenno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Lenno, Modern new villa in a privileged position, in the upper part of Lenno with an amazing…
$1,37M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tremezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 382 m²
New villa overlooking Lake Como. The villa is located in a quiet residential area of one of …
$2,04M
3 bedroom house in Ossuccio, Italy
3 bedroom house
Ossuccio, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
For sale a completely renovated three-storey house, with an area of 210 sq.m., on Lake Como.…
$786,840
