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Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
;
6
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ID: 38671
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaCarmel, Carmel Market

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
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Superb Penthouse for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Old North, just steps from the sea! New building. 7th floor on 7 with direct elevator in the apartment. 4.5 rooms. 2 bathrooms. 132m2 + 33m2 of roof terrace with sea view. 4 exhibitions. Mamad. Price: 9,690,000
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Residential quarter Vieux nord immeuble neuf
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Superb new apartment for sale in the Old North of Tel-Aviv. New building and apartment never inhabited. 7th floor on 8 with elevator. 5 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 W.C. 125m2 + 14m2 terrace Soccah (open to the sky). Open view. Renovated high standing. 1 parking space. Price : 9,000,000sh
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