Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces

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New project in Kiryat Hayovel, apartments from 3 to 6 rooms, composed of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors.
Project nine deliverable December 2026.
Existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks. A new cultural centre with a film library will enrich the quality of life of the project residents and Kiryat Hayovel residents.
Some examples of prices:
3 rooms 82m2, balcony 12m2 - Price : 2 884 000
4 rooms 83, 85 or 94m2, balcony 12m2 - Price from 2 959 000
5 pieces and 6 pieces also available
Prices do not include our agency fees.
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Jerusalem, Israel
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