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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer location de magasins proche de tel aviv

Azor, Israel
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$1,312
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer location de magasins proche de tel aviv
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ID: 38739
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Village
    Azor

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Azor, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer location de magasins proche de tel aviv
Azor, Israel
from
$1,312
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