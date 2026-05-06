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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer 3 pieces neuf du kablan a louer au coeur de guivat shmouel proche de tel aviv

Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$2,558
;
10
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ID: 38842
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Givat Shmuel
  • Address
    Lipa Krepel

About the complex

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Reference: 6989 New neighborhood close to all amenities and Tel Aviv 17-storey new building 3 new pieces of kablan including mamad Surface area of 74 m2 Terrace of 14 m2 with open view 13th floor with elevators Air conditioning Electrical shutters 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets Private parking Immediate entry

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Givat Shmuel, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer 3 pieces neuf du kablan a louer au coeur de guivat shmouel proche de tel aviv
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$2,558
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