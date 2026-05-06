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Residential quarter Rare a la location maison avec piscine

Raanana, Israel
from
$13,776
;
Residential quarter Rare a la location maison avec piscine
1
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ID: 38579
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Yaacob Hazan

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Rare a la location maison avec piscine
Raanana, Israel
from
$13,776
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