  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Pleine vue mer 3 pieces

Residential quarter Pleine vue mer 3 pieces

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
;
Residential quarter Pleine vue mer 3 pieces
1
Leave a request
ID: 38333
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exceptional apartment for sale facing the sea with all the facilities of a hotel! High floor with elevator. 3 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 90m2 + 3 balconies of 2m2 each. 1 parking lot, 1 cellar. First line of sea. Price: 7,250,000. Charges: 2,500/month. Arnona: 1,000 a month.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,89M
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,840
Residential quarter Sublime 4 piEces avec grand balcon proche gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,59M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 piEces avec terrasse proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement bonne occasion a ne pas manquer bien agence
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$902,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter Pleine vue mer 3 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter ExclusivitE duplex penthouse shenkin proche marche carmel
Residential quarter ExclusivitE duplex penthouse shenkin proche marche carmel
Residential quarter ExclusivitE duplex penthouse shenkin proche marche carmel
Residential quarter ExclusivitE duplex penthouse shenkin proche marche carmel
Residential quarter ExclusivitE duplex penthouse shenkin proche marche carmel
Show all Residential quarter ExclusivitE duplex penthouse shenkin proche marche carmel
Residential quarter ExclusivitE duplex penthouse shenkin proche marche carmel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,24M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei bet
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei bet
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei bet
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei bet
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei bet
Show all Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei bet
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganei bet
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,18M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Affaire a saisir appartement de 3 pieces neuf en fin de construction a un prix imbattable
Residential quarter Affaire a saisir appartement de 3 pieces neuf en fin de construction a un prix imbattable
Residential quarter Affaire a saisir appartement de 3 pieces neuf en fin de construction a un prix imbattable
Residential quarter Affaire a saisir appartement de 3 pieces neuf en fin de construction a un prix imbattable
Residential quarter Affaire a saisir appartement de 3 pieces neuf en fin de construction a un prix imbattable
Show all Residential quarter Affaire a saisir appartement de 3 pieces neuf en fin de construction a un prix imbattable
Residential quarter Affaire a saisir appartement de 3 pieces neuf en fin de construction a un prix imbattable
Hadera, Israel
from
$672,400
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications