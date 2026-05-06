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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a bavli

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
;
9
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ID: 38290
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaZohar, 20

About the complex

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For sale exclusively, In the family and green area of Bavli 20 Zohar Street On the 4th floor, a spacious 3 room apartment Incredibly bright 1 shower room, 2 toilet Recently renovated Lift serving half storeys The building has a mamad and shared parking!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a bavli
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
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