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Residential quarter A ne pas rater 4 pieces a louer proche de toutes commodites dans un bel immeuble bet ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,706
;
9
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ID: 38618
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas rater 4 pieces a louer proche de toutes commodites dans un bel immeuble bet ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,706
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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, close to Bograshov and the sea! Recent building 3rd floor with elevator 2 pieces Mamad 38m2 + 6m2 balcony Calm and bright 2 exhibitions : South, West Perfect for an investment as well as living there Price: 2 650 000
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Residential quarter Location saisonniere dans la residence costa del sol ashdod
Residential quarter Location saisonniere dans la residence costa del sol ashdod
Residential quarter Location saisonniere dans la residence costa del sol ashdod
Residential quarter Location saisonniere dans la residence costa del sol ashdod
Residential quarter Location saisonniere dans la residence costa del sol ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Location saisonniere dans la residence costa del sol ashdod
Residential quarter Location saisonniere dans la residence costa del sol ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
Price on request
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
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