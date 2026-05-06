  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Rishon LeZion
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier abramovitch

Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier abramovitch

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$652,720
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 38558
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$565,800
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 4 pieces a bat yam proche mer et tramway
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$718,320
Residential quarter 3 pieces a holon centre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$449,360
Residential quarter Lev hair beau 3 pieces avec terrasse souccah
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,62M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,48M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier abramovitch
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$652,720
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium
Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium
Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium
Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium
Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium
Show all Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium
Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$652,720
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,77M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Beit vagan kiryat yovel
Residential quarter Beit vagan kiryat yovel
Residential quarter Beit vagan kiryat yovel
Residential quarter Beit vagan kiryat yovel
Residential quarter Beit vagan kiryat yovel
Residential quarter Beit vagan kiryat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,54M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications