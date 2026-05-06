  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Excellente opportunite a ne pas manquer villa a vendre grand terrain proche de la mer afridar ashkelon

Residential quarter Excellente opportunite a ne pas manquer villa a vendre grand terrain proche de la mer afridar ashkelon

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,71M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 38552
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    HaLilac

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Centre ville de rishon lezion appartement 3 pieces a prix exceptionnel
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$574,000
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
Residential quarter A vendre 3 piEces rEnovE spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,85M
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,61M
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Kadima, Israel
from
$1,97M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Excellente opportunite a ne pas manquer villa a vendre grand terrain proche de la mer afridar ashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,71M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces darchitecte a vendre vue imprenable sur la mer hayarkon tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces darchitecte a vendre vue imprenable sur la mer hayarkon tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces darchitecte a vendre vue imprenable sur la mer hayarkon tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces darchitecte a vendre vue imprenable sur la mer hayarkon tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces darchitecte a vendre vue imprenable sur la mer hayarkon tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces darchitecte a vendre vue imprenable sur la mer hayarkon tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces darchitecte a vendre vue imprenable sur la mer hayarkon tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces
Ashdod, Israel
from
$508,400
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center
Show all Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,26M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications