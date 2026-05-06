  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement etage haut avec vue grand proche de la mer bien agence dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement

Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement etage haut avec vue grand proche de la mer bien agence dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,14M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 38643
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaSar Rabinovich

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Entre gordon et la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,38M
Residential quarter Maison individuelle de luxe avec piscine est de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$5,87M
Residential quarter Beit vagan holyland
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,624
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,51M
Residential quarter Un bien rare pense pour une clientele en quete despace et dexclusivite
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,64M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble investi au centre bon emplacement etage haut avec vue grand proche de la mer bien agence dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,14M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon parking
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon parking
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon parking
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon parking
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon parking
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon parking
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$875,760
En plein cœur de Ramat Gan 72 m² + balcon Ascenseur + mamad + parking Superbe investissement
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,936
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme lumineux magnifique proche ben gourion renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme lumineux magnifique proche ben gourion renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme lumineux magnifique proche ben gourion renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme lumineux magnifique proche ben gourion renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme lumineux magnifique proche ben gourion renove spacieux
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme lumineux magnifique proche ben gourion renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme lumineux magnifique proche ben gourion renove spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications