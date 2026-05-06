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Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces entierement renove a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$803,600
;
9
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ID: 38866
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Sderot HaAtzmaut, 30

About the complex

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For sale exclusively in Bat Yam, in a sought after area. Discover this magnificent 4-room apartment completely renovated with high-end services and contemporary architectural design. The apartment has a secure bedroom (Mamad), a pleasant balcony and bright and functional living areas. Ideally located close to Balfour Street and HaAtsmaout Boulevard, it enjoys a privileged location, close to the sea, shops, schools, public transport and all amenities. The tram station (red line) is only 5 minutes away. This property is perfectly suited for both a main residence and a rental investment.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces entierement renove a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$803,600
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