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Residential quarter Authentique maison ein kerem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,26M
;
7
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ID: 38320
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Ein Kerem, Karma

About the complex

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New for sale exclusively In one of the most beautiful neighborhoods of Jerusalem, in the green and pastoral district of Ein Kerem, a property of particular beauty is proposed for sale for the first time. Authentic Arabic House ✨ High ceilings ✨ 4 pieces ✨ Land of 420m2 ✨ 130m2 living space ✨ 3 terraces ✨ A huge green garden filled with fruit trees ✨ 3 levels ✨ Breathtaking view Price charged: 6,900,000 For more information: Mendel Hagège HM-INVEST Israel: 052.577.50.44 France : 01.77.38.01.19

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Authentique maison ein kerem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,26M
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