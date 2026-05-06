Residential quarter Authentique maison ein kerem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
New for sale exclusively
In one of the most beautiful neighborhoods of Jerusalem, in the green and pastoral district of Ein Kerem, a property of particular beauty is proposed for sale for the first time.
Authentic Arabic House
✨ High ceilings
✨ 4 pieces
✨ Land of 420m2
✨ 130m2 living space
✨ 3 terraces
✨ A huge green garden filled with fruit trees
✨ 3 levels
✨ Breathtaking view
Price charged: 6,900,000
For more information:
Mendel Hagège
HM-INVEST
Israel: 052.577.50.44
France : 01.77.38.01.19
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return