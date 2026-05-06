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Residential quarter Bel appartement au centre ville

Netanya, Israel
from
$738,000
;
10
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ID: 38310
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Israel Zangvil, 5

About the complex

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Beautiful apartment for sale in downtown Netanya near the shuk, shopping center and central bus station. New building. 10th floor on 12 with 2 lifts. 3 rooms, 2 bathrooms. 90 m2 + 12 m2 terrace. 1 parking space. Double exposure: South, West. Price: 2,250,000 sh

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Bel appartement au centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$738,000
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