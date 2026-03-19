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Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m givat shaoul jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,11M
06/05/2026
$2,11M
05/05/2026
$2,10M
;
5
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ID: 35629
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shlomo Alkabets, 9

About the complex

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Apartment 5 rooms - 166m2 - Givat Shaoul Jerusalem Balcony 12m2 - (soucca 4m2), 5th floor Living-dining room, kitchen 4 bedrooms (mamad), 3 bathrooms, 3 toilets Strands, air conditioning, chemech powder, radiators, gas water heater Armoured door, 1 parking, 1 cellar, lift, disabled access Price : 6.200.000 shekels (This award does not include our agency commission) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us right away.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m givat shaoul jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,11M
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