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Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
;
10
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ID: 36303
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 23

About the complex

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Charming apartment with terrace in Shenkin district, Tel-Aviv An exceptional location in the heart of Tel Aviv, just opposite Shenkin Park, in one of the most lively, sought after and pleasant areas of the city. Characteristics of the apartment : • Comfortable and bright ground floor • 57 m2 of interior • Terrace of 10 m2 • Mamad (safe room) Nearby amenities: • Shenkin Park right across the street • Cafes, bars and restaurants • Shops, concept stores and shops • Pharmacies, supermarkets and essential services • Close to Rothschild Boulevard • Very accessible public transport • Living, artistic and friendly neighborhood

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
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