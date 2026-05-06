  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Rishon LeZion
  4. Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion

Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,64M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 38564
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$344,400
Residential quarter Rue jabotinsky centre ville netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$738,000
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Kadima, Israel
from
$2,13M
Residential quarter A vendre 2 5 piEces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$613,360
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,64M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Duplex situe quartier bougrashov a 15 min de la mer parking ascenseur terrasse 45 m
Residential quarter Duplex situe quartier bougrashov a 15 min de la mer parking ascenseur terrasse 45 m
Residential quarter Duplex situe quartier bougrashov a 15 min de la mer parking ascenseur terrasse 45 m
Residential quarter Duplex situe quartier bougrashov a 15 min de la mer parking ascenseur terrasse 45 m
Residential quarter Duplex situe quartier bougrashov a 15 min de la mer parking ascenseur terrasse 45 m
Show all Residential quarter Duplex situe quartier bougrashov a 15 min de la mer parking ascenseur terrasse 45 m
Residential quarter Duplex situe quartier bougrashov a 15 min de la mer parking ascenseur terrasse 45 m
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$780,640
Exclusive sale Modern 4-room apartment (lift) in the centre of Rishon LeZion * Apartment 4 rooms particularly spacious * 100 m2 living space * Sun terrace of about 10 m2 * Mamad (safe room) * Large lift (6 people) * Private parking in taboo (non multiplier) * 6th floor out of 7 * Only 2 apa…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement clair dans un bel immeuble investi spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement clair dans un bel immeuble investi spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement clair dans un bel immeuble investi spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement clair dans un bel immeuble investi spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement clair dans un bel immeuble investi spacieux
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement clair dans un bel immeuble investi spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement clair dans un bel immeuble investi spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications