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Residential quarter Maison authentique pleine de potentiel

Netanya, Israel
from
$2,46M
;
13
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ID: 38325
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Kadesh, 10

About the complex

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Authentic house for sale in Netanya, in a quiet and green street close to Sharet street in the north of Netanya. 450m2 of land, 320m2 of living space. Beautiful garden with fruit trees. 7 rooms, 2 parental suites including one with dressing room, 3 bathrooms, 4 W.C. Quiet and bright, open view. 3 rental units in the DRC with revenues of 8500 sh/month. A house full of potential. House rented at 11,000 sh/month.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Maison authentique pleine de potentiel
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,46M
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