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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec terrasse refait a neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,28M
;
6
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ID: 36472
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahmani, 31

About the complex

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Beautiful 3 rooms + balcony Alone upstairs 2 master bedrooms + large living room Separate toilets Street quiet and full East Tel Aviv Parking for rent in front

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec terrasse refait a neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,28M
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