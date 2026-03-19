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Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,15M
06/05/2026
$1,15M
05/05/2026
$1,15M
;
7
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ID: 35756
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

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A new 4 rooms with rare volumes – Borohov Street, Raanana An apartment that is distinguished by what is almost no longer found: very large interior volumes and a terrace of 13 m2 to extend the living room daily. Located on the 4th floor of a building renovated two years ago, the apartment is completely new and available immediately. The spacious living room and generous parental suite offer a real sense of space and comfort from the entrance. Borohov Street, central and sought after, allows a lifestyle on foot: shops, schools and services in the immediate vicinity. ✔️ New apartment ✔️ Renovated building ✔️ Terrace 13 m2 ✔️ Exceptional volumes ✔️ Secure robotic parking A good for buyers who prefer space, centrality and quality of life, more than sight. To visit.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,15M
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