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Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$13,90M
;
10
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ID: 35576
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Brandeis, 21

About the complex

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New for exclusive sale! A unique, exclusive and rare property. Located in a quiet and bucolic street of the alleys of Yehuda Maccabi, close to Hayarkon Park, in the heart of greenery, a spectacular duplex penthouse, bathed in light, spread over two levels with elevator serving both floors. In a luxury building of only 4 apartments. At the lower level, 119 m2 of living space, plus an open balcony of 21 m2 at the front. And a sunny terrace of 12 m2 in the back. (Opportunity to accommodate 3 spacious bedrooms) Real spacious living room Luxurious master suite + master bathroom. Upstairs, a 32 m2 living room with a bathroom, kitchenette and bedroom. And a panoramic roof terrace of 91 m2 offering an unobstructed view. The apartment has 2 parking spaces (on line). The apartment is carefully maintained and renovated, with high-end services: Intelligent electricity Floor heating, parquet flooring.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$13,90M
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