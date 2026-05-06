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Residential quarter Rothschild immeuble classe

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,10M
;
7
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ID: 38342
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Barzilai, 5

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Levontin district a few steps from Rothschild! Beautiful renovated classified building. 4th floor on 5 with elevator. Two rooms. 45m2 + 5.5m2 of balcony open to the sky. High ceilings. 3 exhibitions. Sold furnished. Rented at 8,300h/month. Great for an investment like living there. Price: 3,350,000sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Rothschild immeuble classe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,10M
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