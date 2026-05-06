  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique duplex renove avec terrasse calme proche de la mer A ne pas manquer

Residential quarter Magnifique duplex renove avec terrasse calme proche de la mer A ne pas manquer

Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,96M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 38280
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    Sokolov

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Beautiful duplex located between Dizengoff and the sea. 93 m2 living space + balcony + terrace on the 5/6th floor. 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms, bright, recent building.

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Tour de luxe neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,90M
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,592
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec terrasse refait a neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,51M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique renove spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,34M
Residential quarter Villa de reve au coeur de loasis de vie
Hadera, Israel
from
$4,92M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique duplex renove avec terrasse calme proche de la mer A ne pas manquer
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,96M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Residential quarter Penthouse meuble et equipe en plein centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,936
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Yarmuk quartier ramez rishon lezion une experience de vie luxueuse dans le quartier ramez
Residential quarter Yarmuk quartier ramez rishon lezion une experience de vie luxueuse dans le quartier ramez
Residential quarter Yarmuk quartier ramez rishon lezion une experience de vie luxueuse dans le quartier ramez
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,16M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre bon emplacement
Residential quarter Au centre bon emplacement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$394
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications