  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement lumineux et spacieux a vendre a givat mordehai jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Appartement lumineux et spacieux a vendre a givat mordehai jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$918,480
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 36585
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shahal, 54

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of Givat Mordechai, in a sought after and practical environment for daily life, discover this beautiful apartment 4,5 bright rooms enjoying an open view and an exceptional location in Jerusalem. Located on a high floor, the apartment offers a pleasant living room, a balcony of 8 m2, and a mamad. The property was renovated 7 years ago and is in very good general condition. The building has a Shabbat elevator and a parking lot. The neighborhood is particularly appreciated for its proximity to schools, synagogues, shops, transport and medical centers. An excellent opportunity for a family, a young couple or a heritage investment in Jerusalem. Available in 4 months.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse 4 pieces neuf excellent emplacement bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,17M
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,24M
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,67M
Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,70M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement lumineux et spacieux a vendre a givat mordehai jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$918,480
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Lumiere confort et qualite de vie au coeur de kiryat moshe jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Lumiere confort et qualite de vie au coeur de kiryat moshe jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Lumiere confort et qualite de vie au coeur de kiryat moshe jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Lumiere confort et qualite de vie au coeur de kiryat moshe jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Lumiere confort et qualite de vie au coeur de kiryat moshe jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Show all Residential quarter Lumiere confort et qualite de vie au coeur de kiryat moshe jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Lumiere confort et qualite de vie au coeur de kiryat moshe jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,53M
In a recent building after TAMA, this new 115 m2 apartment located on the 3rd floor with elevator of Shabbat offers a bright, quiet and functional living environment. The spacious living room with open kitchen opens onto a pleasant balcony, while a second soccah balcony extends a corridor. T…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,236
Discover an entity of 3 offices in very good condition, located in the popular Beit HaShnav building, 12 Beit HaDfus Street, on the 3rd floor with elevator. A functional and pleasant space including a kitchenette, a toilet area, a beautiful brightness and a quiet atmosphere conducive to prod…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
Ein Zurim, Jerusalem Residence located in old Arnona, quiet and wooded area. Delivery expected in approximately 1.5 years Spacious apartments with terrace, available in 2.5 rooms — Very attractive in a sought-after and green area Within walking distance of the future tram line Low build…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications