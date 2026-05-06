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Residential quarter Bel immeuble neuf florentine

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,03M
;
4
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ID: 38384
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Benvenisti, 11

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Florentine district. New and quality building. 6th floor on 7 with elevator. Two rooms. 51m2 + 14m2 terrace. Exhibition: East. High ceiling. 1 normal parking lot. Great for an investment like living there. Potential rental at 7,500sh/month. Price: 3 150 000sh.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Bel immeuble neuf florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,03M
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