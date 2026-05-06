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Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble grand appartement

Raanana, Israel
from
$3,674
;
4
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ID: 38289
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Atidim

About the complex

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For Rent – Ra'anana Located in a sought after area of Ra'anana, this beautiful 6 room apartment offers beautiful volumes and a pleasant living environment, ideal for a family. ✔️ 150 m2 living space ✔️ Terrace (mirpeset) of 16 m2 ✔️ Second floor ✔️ Private parking ✔️ Cave A bright and functional apartment, close to schools, shops and all amenities. ? Available from 10 August.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble grand appartement
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,674
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