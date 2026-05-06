  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement neuf en plein cOEur de tel aviv rue simtat almonit

Residential quarter Appartement neuf en plein cOEur de tel aviv rue simtat almonit

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,16M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 38266
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Simta Almonit, 3

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
4 room apartment in a new building, ideally located in the heart of Tel Aviv, a few steps from Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the beach. Characteristics: • 4 pieces • 97 m2 of living space • New building • Triple exhibition North – West • Very bright • Private parking space • Modern services Requested price: 6 600 000 A rare address in one of Tel Aviv's most popular areas, offering an exceptional living environment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Gan hair 2 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,14M
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$565,800
Residential quarter Cottage avec potentiel nord de netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$934,800
Residential quarter Terrain a vendre youd zayin ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,64M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,560
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement neuf en plein cOEur de tel aviv rue simtat almonit
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,16M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 2 5 pieces avec balcon immeuble recent avec ascenseur
Residential quarter 2 5 pieces avec balcon immeuble recent avec ascenseur
Residential quarter 2 5 pieces avec balcon immeuble recent avec ascenseur
Residential quarter 2 5 pieces avec balcon immeuble recent avec ascenseur
Residential quarter 2 5 pieces avec balcon immeuble recent avec ascenseur
Residential quarter 2 5 pieces avec balcon immeuble recent avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$902,000
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique dans immeuble neuf preserve
Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique dans immeuble neuf preserve
Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique dans immeuble neuf preserve
Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique dans immeuble neuf preserve
Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique dans immeuble neuf preserve
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,59M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$554,320
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications