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Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement haut standing luxueux magnifique

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,23M
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Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement haut standing luxueux magnifique
1
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ID: 38655
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Zahal, 1 mgdly dmry

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement haut standing luxueux magnifique
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,23M
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