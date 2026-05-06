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Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
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$2,49M
;
11
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ID: 38260
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Mishar

About the complex

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New building, perfectly maintained. Unique penthouse, single on the 12th and top floor. Coming from the meeting of four apartments, it offers exceptional volumes and panoramic views of the entire region: Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Holon, as well as partial sea views. Main features: • 208 m2 living space (Arnona surface) • Approximately 250 m2 of terraces entirely surrounding the apartment • Private access to the rooftop of about 80 m2 (undeveloped) with permission for the construction of a swimming pool • 5 rooms (4 bedrooms) • Mamad • Only apartment upstairs (4 apartments combined in 1 only) • Exhibition on the four cardinal points • 360° clear view • Independent air conditioning by zone • 2 outdoor private parking spaces, including one equipped for electric vehicle • Possibility to be sold fully furnished Expenses: • Vaad Bayit : 450 / month • Arnona : 2 660 / 2 months A rare property offering privacy, impressive volumes and exceptional outdoor spaces, ideal for a family or a clientele looking for a unique penthouse in the Tel Aviv area.

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,49M
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