  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre 2 5 piEces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage

Residential quarter A vendre 2 5 piEces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 35995
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 252

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment 2.5 rooms, 72m2 on the 3rd floor with mamad. Building with a quality Tama 38 renovation in 2020. Quiet, triple orientation I/N/S. 300 meters from the beach.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,16M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,62M
Residential quarter Sublime 2 pieces balcon avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$503,620
Residential quarter Tres bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,55M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre 2 5 piEces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$794,300
New project in 2 9-story buildings and 1 19-story building, Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem Commercial center near the project, 300m from the tram. 2 lifts, 3 kindergartens, a club for residents, 1 parking per apartment Issued in March 2028 2 rooms 54m2 with terrace of 18m2 - Price : 2.350.000 4 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,90M
For sale exclusively, In the city centre's most lively area Close to Dizengoff Square 1 Rue Frug, a very sought after building Well maintained building with code and shelter 5th floor Apartment of 84 m2, 3 rooms 1 shower and 2 toilets North-south exposure Very bright Elevator and private p…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Etage complet calme et central cave amenagee en studio
Residential quarter Etage complet calme et central cave amenagee en studio
Residential quarter Etage complet calme et central cave amenagee en studio
Hatzor HaGlilit, Israel
from
$5,50M
In Kiryat Moshe, new to the market: Ideally located near the tram (green line), beautiful 4.5 rooms extending on an entire floor. Soccah terrace, 2nd floor, 4 orientations. Includes a large space in the basement with window serving as an independent housing unit. Hadassa Exclusive
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications