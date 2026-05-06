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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,99M
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9
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ID: 37871
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 109

About the complex

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Superb renovated 4-room apartment in the heart of Tel Aviv Rare on the market, this apartment offers an exceptional location with high-end services. Property Details: Built surface area: 120 m2 4 spacious rooms 1st floor with elevator Highlights: Large bright living room Spacious rooms and optimized layout Modern cuisine Comfortable ceiling height Maintenance building with secure entrance Premium neighborhood, ideal for living or investing Location: Ben Yehuda and Ben Gurion Boulevard corner A few minutes walk from the sea, promenade and the Gordon pool Close to Dizengoff: cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, shops and bars Close to transport, cycle paths and green areas Tramway soon operational on the street, works almost completed Quiet neighborhood while at the heart of dynamic urban life

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,99M
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