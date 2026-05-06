  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Bonne affaire rue dizengoff a 41 000 shekels du m

Residential quarter Bonne affaire rue dizengoff a 41 000 shekels du m

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,25M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 36991
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 222

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale exclusively In the old north, near the sea and the very popular Basel complex Dizengoff Street (North Dizengoff, near Hatanya Street) In a well maintained and secure building on the 3rd floor A bright and spacious apartment of 102 m2, facing south and west Divided into 2 apartments renovated and currently rented. Each apartment has 2 rooms, generating an income of 13,500 NIS A mamad is available in the building

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Ramaz 3 quartier ramaz rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$3,78M
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$7,40M
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$373,800
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$637,240
Residential quarter Cottage situe au centre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,10M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bonne affaire rue dizengoff a 41 000 shekels du m
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,25M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking et mamad pres du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking et mamad pres du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking et mamad pres du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking et mamad pres du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking et mamad pres du parc hayarkon
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking et mamad pres du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking et mamad pres du parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,73M
In the new north, close to Hayarkon Park. 82 Weizmann Street. A luxury project by Acro Real Estate and Ken Hator. The apartment is ready to move in - it has never been inhabited. On the 7th floor, open west view. A spacious 3 room apartment of 75 m2 + 12 m2 of sunny terrace. It includes a ma…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,41M
BZH Are you dreaming of a house with garden in quiet and close to amenities and Beth'Habad? Here she is! RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusive rare product: - A spacious house of 5 rooms of 140 m2, on a plot of 330 m2, - A large and beautiful green landscaped garden, - A…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,07M
New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications