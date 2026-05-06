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Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$1,78M
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2
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ID: 37840
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Luria, 4

About the complex

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Droyanov Street, very quiet little street close to Bograshov Street and the sea. Corner building Apartment " 104m2 in the cadastre Many enclosed balconies so it is easy to say 115m2 Fully clear view Very bright All guidelines Very quiet Close to the beach 2nd floor No elevator, miklat Possibility of parking in front Price: 5,000,000 Very nice potential with very nice height under ceilings Don't miss!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,78M
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