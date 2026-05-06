  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
;
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
1
Leave a request
ID: 37623
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
4 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere in Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments all have balconies, a cellar and private parking.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre maison arabe authentique avec sols d origine et hauts plafonds a baka jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,27M
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,38M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,970
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,60M
Residential quarter Investissement herzliya
Herzliya, Israel
from
$990,450
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$5,68M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT BEN GURION, BAT YAM - FULL SEA VIEW GUARANTEE TO LIFE Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces en plein coeur dashdod rue rogozin
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces en plein coeur dashdod rue rogozin
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces en plein coeur dashdod rue rogozin
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces en plein coeur dashdod rue rogozin
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces en plein coeur dashdod rue rogozin
Show all Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces en plein coeur dashdod rue rogozin
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces en plein coeur dashdod rue rogozin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$940,750
FOR SALE – Superb 4 rooms in the heart of Ashdod – Rue Rogozin In a recent and popular residence, discover this beautiful 4-room apartment ideally located on the main and central street of Ashdod. With an area of 122 m2 + 14 m2 of terrace, located on the 1st floor with 4 elevators, includi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$8,94M
Borochov – Kiryat HaYovel, Jerusalem A prestigious address in the heart of a booming neighbourhood Your new life begins here Discover a unique residential project on Borochov Street, one of the most popular addresses of Kiryat HaYovel. A quiet and green area, a few minutes from the tram and…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications