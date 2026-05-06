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Residential quarter Rare rdc 4 pieces avec jardin de 140m

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,63M
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5
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ID: 37862
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Bait VeGan, 42

About the complex

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Small building with only 6 residents, lift and private parking. Apartment 4 rooms – 100 m2 with terrace of 56 m2 and private garden of 96 m2 registered in the cadastre (Tabou). 3 orientations, large bright living room with large kitchen, 3 toilets, mamad room, master suite with shower room, air conditioning. ? 2 parking spaces In addition, the apartment includes an independent unit of about 35 m2 (2.5 rooms) with shower room and kitchen. Direct access from the garden to the unit. ⚠️ Apartment to renovate in part

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Rare rdc 4 pieces avec jardin de 140m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,63M
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