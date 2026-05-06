Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv

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JASMIN GIVATAYIM
A new reference of residential luxury in Givatayim
An exception project signed ICR
The JASMIN GIVATAYIM project is developed by the ICR Group, which is the result of the alliance between Israel Canada and Raam Megourim, two major players in high-end real estate in Israel.
Designed as a true modern architectural icon, the project offers a premium life experience combining:
* elegance,
* nature,
* exclusive services,
* and strategic location at the gates of Tel Aviv.
STRATEGIC EMPLOYMENT
Givatayim – Only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv
Located in the heart of Givatayim's renewal, the project benefits from a sought after, quiet and green residential environment, while remaining connected to Tel-Aviv's dynamism.
Close by:
* Givatayim Theatre
* Kikar Hamedina
* Azrieli Center
* HaShalom Station
* Givatayim Park
* Shopping malls
* Quality schools and infrastructure
All about 5 minutes from the main axes and the centre of Tel Aviv.
ICONIC TOUR
Contemporary architecture & international standing
The project includes:
* 30 floors
* 118 apartments
* 2 duplexes of exception
* Architecture signed Gil Shenhav
An elegant silhouette that redefines Givatayim's residential skyline.
HIGH-LEVEL BENEFITS
Exclusive Services & Amenities
JASMIN offers a true lifestyle experience:
Premium Common Spaces:
* Lobby design double height
* Ultra modern gym
* Yoga area & pilates
* Kids Club
* Gaming Room
* Coworking spaces
* Private landscape garden
* Verger with fruit trees
* Fire Pit outside
* Intimate relaxation areas
A LOBBY EXCEPTION
Thought like that of a luxury hotel, the lobby offers:
Impressive volumes, noble materials, natural light, elegant and contemporary atmosphere.
RAFFINED APPARATUS
Each apartment has been designed with special attention:
volumes, natural light, optimization of spaces, and quality of finishes.
Domestic benefits:
Central Air Conditioning Invert
Smart home automation
Large double glazing windows
Premium cuisine
Caesarstone work plans
Large-format tile
Upscale sanitary facilities
GROHE or equivalent valves
Electrical shutters
Design doors
A SINGLE LIFE EXPERIENCE
JASMIN GIVATAYIM perfectly embodies the new Israeli urban luxury:
a rare balance between:
privacy, nature, modernity, and urban life.
An ideal project:
For principal residence,
For investors,
Or for a clientele looking for a premium good in the center of the country.
Location on the map
Givatayim, Israel
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