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Residential quarter Special investisseurs

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$592,850
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5
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ID: 37809
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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Barrio Afridar, a 4 rooms on the lower floor close to shops with 2 terraces

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$592,850
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