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Residential quarter Petit bijou 3 pieces refait a neuf avec ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,26M
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4
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ID: 37770
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 124

About the complex

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Perfect as first purchase / holiday apartment / foot-to-earth. Beautiful 3 rooms renovated, furnished and equipped located a few steps from the Hilton Hotel. Well maintained building with elevator.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Petit bijou 3 pieces refait a neuf avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,26M
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