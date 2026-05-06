  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Quartier calme

Residential quarter Quartier calme

Ashdod, Israel
from
$763,250
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 37766
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of the Youd Beit district, spacious and bright 3-room apartment, open view

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$674,500
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Kadima, Israel
from
$6,80M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,42M
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Harish, Israel
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter Lun des immeubles les plus prives et elegants au coeur de la ville
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,64M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Quartier calme
Ashdod, Israel
from
$763,250
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Ramez 3 quartier ramez rishon lezion
Residential quarter Ramez 3 quartier ramez rishon lezion
Residential quarter Ramez 3 quartier ramez rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,62M
Project in the heart of Ramez district - high-end finishes
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,17M
Duplex rehov Matalon 1 Approximately 110 m² plus terrace of 29 m² 3 bedrooms downstairs Living room dining room kitchen upstairs 2 bathrooms Plus a WC upstairs Cellar and parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$4,35M
Givat Shmouel Project – The Little Neuilly of Tel Aviv Mordecai Khayat presents an exceptional project, located in one of Israel's most popular neighbourhoods. A strategic location in the heart of Givat Shmouel, close to synagogues, shops and roads leading directly to Tel Aviv. Why invest…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications