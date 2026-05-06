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Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces neuf 7m de terrasse

Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,35M
;
5
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ID: 37648
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat Gan
  • Address
    Menachem Begin, Ramat Gan Fire Station - Bursa

About the complex

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At the entrance to TLV Standing building 4 rooms + balcony 124m2 + 7m2 terrace Elevator and private parking

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Ramat Gan, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces neuf 7m de terrasse
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,35M
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