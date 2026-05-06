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Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces lumineux au centre ville a proximite du beth habad francophone de hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,17M
;
10
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ID: 37450
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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BZH New exclusivity of the French department of RE/MAX Hadera: an apartment like new 4 rooms spacious and very pleasant in a beautiful recent building. Characteristics: ✔ Apartment 4 rooms of about 100 m2, ✔ Beautiful south facing mirpeset of 10 m2, ✔ Open kitchen with its island, ✔ Bright living room, ✔ Parental suite, ✔ 2 additional bedrooms including a mamad, ✔ A total of 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets, ✔ On the 6th floor on 8, ✔ Home automation system (connected house), ✔ Parking space with charging station for electric vehicle, ✔ Cave, ✔ Quality construction by the developer Avraham Levy. Well maintained building, close to shops, shopping centres, schools, communities, the French-speaking Beth 'Habad and the French bakery « Le Moulin Doré »... Excellent product for home or investment! Can be purchased remotely. Contact us RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces lumineux au centre ville a proximite du beth habad francophone de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,17M
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