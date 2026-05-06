Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces lumineux au centre ville a proximite du beth habad francophone de hadera

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BZH
New exclusivity of the French department of RE/MAX Hadera: an apartment like new 4 rooms spacious and very pleasant in a beautiful recent building.
Characteristics:
✔ Apartment 4 rooms of about 100 m2,
✔ Beautiful south facing mirpeset of 10 m2,
✔ Open kitchen with its island,
✔ Bright living room,
✔ Parental suite,
✔ 2 additional bedrooms including a mamad,
✔ A total of 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets,
✔ On the 6th floor on 8,
✔ Home automation system (connected house),
✔ Parking space with charging station for electric vehicle,
✔ Cave,
✔ Quality construction by the developer Avraham Levy.
Well maintained building, close to shops, shopping centres, schools, communities, the French-speaking Beth 'Habad and the French bakery « Le Moulin Doré »...
Excellent product for home or investment!
Can be purchased remotely.
Contact us RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
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