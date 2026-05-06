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Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison neuve de haut standing sans travaux et parfaite pour votre famille bh la voici

Hadera, Israel
from
$4,59M
;
10
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ID: 37695
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Brandeis, 22

About the complex

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BZH New exclusivity, in the category « COLLECTION » French Department of RE/MAX Hadera ✨Are you dreaming of a new house, of high standing, without work and perfect for your family? BH, here she is! ✨ House with 6 rooms (165 m2) ✨ House as new – only 3 years! ✨ Located in the very popular and green area of Brandeis, quiet and residential ✨ High-end and refined decoration ✨ No adjoining walls, like a villa! ✨ Very bright, large openings and good vibrations ✨ Beautiful white kitchen of the brand "Segal Kitchens" with a bar ✨ Superb living room and bright dining room ✨ Beautiful garden space with a large terrace and fruit trees ✨ Spacious parental suite with dressing room and a beautiful view! ✨ 2 shower rooms and 3 toilets ✨ Mamad, air conditioning and many amenities ✨ And private parking! ✨ Ideal location, very sought after: quiet, residential, close to the Park and the city centre ✨ Schools, kindergartens, synagogue and supermarket nearby on foot! ✨ Quick access to roads 4, 6 and 9 ✨ Quite simply, a dream house! BZH, let us help you realize yours! For more information: Ra'hel Benguigui, Your real estate agent, French Department of RE/MAX Hadera. Licence No. 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison neuve de haut standing sans travaux et parfaite pour votre famille bh la voici
Hadera, Israel
from
$4,59M
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