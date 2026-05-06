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Residential quarter Sublime 5 pieces familial avec terrasse et 3 parkings

Ramat HaSharon, Israel
from
$2,80M
;
10
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ID: 37752
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat HaSharon
  • Address
    Yavne, 58

About the complex

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In the heart of Ramat Hasharon 5 family rooms with 3 parking spaces + 2 cellars Accessible to people with reduced mobility (building + apartment) Standing building with gym / squash field and sauna. Fully clear view to the sea Very rare and sought after

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Ramat HaSharon, Israel
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Residential quarter Sublime 5 pieces familial avec terrasse et 3 parkings
Ramat HaSharon, Israel
from
$2,80M
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