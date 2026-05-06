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Residential quarter Prix en baisse

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,040
01/06/2026
$744,040
31/05/2026
$741,950
;
5
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ID: 37356
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Your foot-to-earth in Jerusalem! In a new building, a few resorts in the city centre, in a quiet street close to transport and shops. The apartment has a double sunny exposure (east and south), a mamad (safe room). 6 m2 cellar and air conditioning. Full accessibility.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,040
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